The old-school arcade game of pinball is resurging in popularity.
Interest has skyrocketed over the last decade or so, with the number of players and competitions growing worldwide, according to the International Flipper Pinball Association.
There were 500 players in 50 competitions worldwide in 2006, according to the IFPA.
Loading article content
In 2017, there were nearly 4,500 competitions and more than 55,000 players.
“Pinball is not going away,” says pinball player Zach Sharpe, also the spokesman for the world’s leading pinball manufacturer Stern Pinball, Inc in Elk Grove Village, a Chicago suburb.
“It can’t be replicated and I think that’s why it never truly goes away.”
The first game ever patented was in 1871, but access to games stalled from the 1940s through the 1970s with some cities banning pinball because it was deemed to be gambling, according to Roger Sharpe, Zach’s father.
The elder Sharpe convinced the New York City Council that the game is more skill than luck, leading to the city lifting its ban in 1976 and precipitating the removal of similar restrictions elsewhere. Since then, popularity has ebbed and flowed.
But Zach Sharpe says his company’s revenue has shot up. This year it grew 30 per cent over 2016 and 2016 was up 40 per cent on 2015.
The game attracts a variety of ages, including Escher Lefkoff, 14, who won the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association’s World Championships in April.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.