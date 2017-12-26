POLICE have launched a hunt for two gunmen who fired shots in a common close in Glasgow on Christmas Day.

Although nobody was injured after the firearm was discharged at around 5.35pm, emergency services rushed to the scene after neighbours dialled 999.

The suspects were seen fleeing the block of flats in Carron Place, Springburn, soon after the shots were fired. Detective Inspector John Morrison, from Maryhill CID, said: “This type of reckless and violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the individuals involved.

“Many people will have been enjoying Christmas Day within their homes at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“From inquiries carried out so far, it is understood that two men were seen leaving the block of flats immediately after the incident and it is vital that we trace them.”

Police do not believe incident is connected to an organised crime group. Det Insp Morrison added: “We are still working to establish a motive for this incident however at this time there is nothing to suggest that it is linked to any particular organised crime group.”

Inspector Craig Walker, from Maryhill Police Station, said: “This incident will understandably be concerning for the local community and I would like to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to trace the individuals responsible.

“There will also be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance and if anyone has any concerns please feel free to approach them.”

Meanwhile, two women were threatened by a man who got into the back of their car at night and demanded money.

The women, aged 26 and 31, finished their shift at Scotmid in Riddell Street, Clydebank, at about 10pm on Sunday.

They made their way to a blue Ford Focus which was parked in front of the premises.

Before they drove off, a stranger dressed in dark clothing got into the back of the car.

He threatened them and demanded money and other personal belongings.

The women refused and told him to get out of the car, and the stranger made off.