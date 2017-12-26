ALMOST one in five restaurants and takeaways are in the 133 companies in the UK named and shamed by the taxman for deliberately defaulting on tax owed, it has been claimed.
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found 25 of 133 firms which are the latest to be identified were in catering, as the industry continues to be targeted for tax evasion,says an accountancy firm.
Moore Stephens said HMRC has now been able to automate many of its checks on the restaurant industry by receiving data from payment terminals, such as card readers, and cross-referencing it against declared takings.
However, some are trying to bypass these new checks and the accountancy firm claimed there was a case where one business had three card machines taking payments, but only one linked to the business’s bank account.
Dominic Arnold, from Moore Stephens, claimed HMRC was “entering into an arms race with tax evaders” due to a global demand for tax fraud technology.
