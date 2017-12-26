SCOTS are being urged to donate their old computer tablets to children in refugee camps this festive season.
The Digital Classroom initiative seeks to provide teaching opportunities for youngsters stuck in makeshift accommodation across Europe, including in northern France and Greece.
Finding qualified teachers for these children can be a “significant challenge”, meaning other means of delivering education are vital.
SNP MSP Sandra White said many Scots will have received new electronic gadgets for Christmas, meaning old computers and tablets lie unused or are simply thrown away.
She said: “This is a great concept and an innovative way to ensure that some of the most vulnerable children, in the most desperate circumstances get the opportunity to learn.
“I’m delighted to back the Digital Classrooms campaign.”
