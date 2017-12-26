Parts of Scotland awoke to a winter wonderland on Boxing Day as it was confirmed the country had officially witnessed a White Christmas.

Snow falls in the Lothians and southern Scotland, as well as later in Glasgow on Christmas Day night, after a weekend of torrential rain meant a bright start to Boxing Day.

It allowed many people to get out and enjoy the sunshine, including this dog walker in Maxwell Park in the southside of the city.

Overnight temperatures were expected to plunge to –8C, meaning a difficult return to work for many after the festive break.

A yellow “be aware” weather warning is in place for the far west, north and north east of Scotland.

Meanwhile, a new video has been put on social media by Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board to introduce patients to staff who work in the area’s three Minor Injuries Units.

A fourth centre will open at West Glasgow Ambulatory Care Hospital, formerly Yorkhill Hospital, next week.

Introducing patients to practitioner Julie Apicella, it has had more than 10,000 views in its first three days.