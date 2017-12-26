A HEALTH board has closed a hospital ward to new admissions in Angus after a number of patients developed a flu-like illness.
Stracathro Hospital in Brechin closed ward seven to new admissions after “a small number” of people developed the symptoms.
It follows the closure of ward five at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, which NHS Tayside said remained closed to new admissions after patients developed influenza A.
Health authorities advised those with coughs and colds not to visit friends or relatives.
An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “Patients in the wards are being monitored and appropriate infection control and prevention measures are in place.
“People are asked to avoid visiting if possible and visitors who have coughs and colds are asked not to visit at all.”
