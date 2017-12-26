MORE than eight million children live in areas of the UK with illegal levels of air pollution, figures suggest.
Some 8.3 million under-18s live in local authority areas where levels of harmful pollutant nitrogen dioxide exceeded legal limits in 2015, analysis from the Commons Library by Labour found.
Earlier this year, schools in Scotland’s main cities were named among 950 across the UK as being next to illegally polluted roads. Major routes in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Falkirk and other towns and cities have also been named amongst the worst in Britain for pollution from vehicles.
Around three-fifths (61 per cent) of youngsters were living in areas across the UK where pollution limits were breached in 2015, the estimates show.
The analysis suggests some 2.5 million under-fives were living in areas of the UK with illegally dirty air in 2015, which is 63 per cent of all children in the age group. Ministers unveiled courtmandated plans for meeting the EU limits on nitrogen dioxide – much of which comes from road transport, particularly diesel vehicles – in July after a longrunning battle with legal charity ClientEarth.
Sue Hayman, shadow environment secretary, said: “With the majority of our young people now growing up in areas that breach air quality limits it’s clear the UK is in the middle of a dirty air emergency.”
Four Scots cities – Glasgow, Dundee Aberdeen and Edinburgh – are expected to have Low Emission Zones in place within two years.
