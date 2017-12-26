CHOCOLATE and sweets have rocketed in price since Brexit – leaving many families feeling the pinch over Christmas.
Research shows the cost of chocolate has risen by 2.5 per cent, while the price of other confectionery products has shot up 4.1 per cent. Critics said the news meant chocolate coins were on their way to becoming as valuable as the real thing this festive season, as the pound continues to struggle.
SNP MSP Bill Kidd said Brexit has led to “one bombshell after another for families”.
He said: “Inflation has gone through the roof as the value of sterling has gone through the floor – and wages remain stagnant as Tories’ extreme Brexit risks our economic prospects.
“In fact, the only money that is going up in value under the Tories is made of chocolate.
“Tory failure to keep down the cost of living is hitting families in the pocket.”
