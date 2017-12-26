ALMOST one-quarter of undisputed invoices are not being paid within five days by the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour has claimed.
Scottish Labour’s economy spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said this would be having a “major knock-on effect” for small firms. But the Government insisted the claims were “inaccurate” – as its target is to pay suppliers within 10 days, allowing time for checks to be carried out.
The SNP administration, and other bodies which share its finance system, took longer than five days to pay 22.6 per cent of bills from April to October this year. This marks a five-year low, with 81.3 per cent of all invoices paid within five days in 2011-12, according to Labour.
A Government spokesman said: “These claims are inaccurate.”
He said the aim was to pay suppliers’ invoices within 10 days enabling it to “strike a balance”
between carrying out checks and paying promptly. He added their record was “excellent”.
