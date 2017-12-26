FESTIVE cheer will come to an abrupt halt at 12.45pm today as Britons grow weary of visiting relatives, over-indulgence and family arguments.
That is the finding of a poll which asked 2,000 people when they start feeling tired of Christmas.
The findings found that 55 per cent admitted that three days in close contact with extended family and friends had left them feeling shattered with frayed nerves.
Nearly half blamed post-Christmas blues on weight gain, with around one-quarter stressed out by money worries after spending on presents and partying.
The study also suggests the festive fatigue may be due in part to a month of excess starting in early December, as the average person scoffs four turkey dinners, eight mince pies and 186 units of alcohol – the equivalent of 18 bottles of wine or 143 bottles of beer – in the period leading up to 12.45pm on December 27.
The study was led by psychologist Emma Kenny and commissioned for the TV channel Drama.
