Prince Harry has interviewed the Prince of Wales for his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Harry has joined the presenters of the current affairs programme in the studio and said the issues he had chosen, which included mental health, the charitable sector and the Armed Forces, were “incredibly important topics we all need to think about and need to be discussed.”

The prince has interviewed former US president Barack Obama for the programme and the statesman warns that the irresponsible use of social media is distorting the public’s understanding of complex issues and leading to the spread of misinformation.

Loading article content