The Government is facing new calls to release confidential studies drawn up by officials looking at the potential impact of Brexit on the economy.

Twenty-five Labour MPs have written to Chancellor Philip Hammond calling on him to release the material after he disclosed the work was being carried out during a recent session of the Commons Treasury Committee.

Mr Hammond told the hearing earlier this month that officials had “modelled and analysed a wide range of potential alternative structures between the European Union and the United Kingdom”.

