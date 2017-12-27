RAIL travellers are facing lengthy delays this morning due to signalling faults in Edinburgh and Rutherglen.
Disruption casued by two separate signalling incidents is expected to last until 11am.
Services from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Edinburgh are currently running half-hourly via Falkirk High, on the hour and half past the hour.
Loading article content
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous conditions’ warning as snow and ice hit the UK
Disruption is expected to last until 12pm.
UPDATE: #Haymarket Services between Helensburgh/Milngavie and Edinburgh will terminate at, and restart back from Bathgate. Replacement buses will depart both Edinburgh and Bathgate on the hour, at 20 minutes past the hour and at 40 minutes past the hour. ^M— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 27, 2017
The points failure at Rutherglen is also affecting trains to Motherwell and Milngavie.
All services through Rutherglen will not stop at the station.
UPDATE: #Rutherglen Disruption is expected until 11:00. In order to allow us to return to a normal timetable cancellations and alterations will follow. ^M— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 27, 2017
Passengers are advised to prepare for delays and cancellations across Glasgow.
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous conditions’ warning as snow and ice hit the UK
For more information and updates visit ScotRail online.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.