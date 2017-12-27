RAIL travellers are facing lengthy delays this morning due to signalling faults in Edinburgh and Rutherglen. 

Disruption casued by two separate signalling incidents is expected to last until 11am.

Services from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Edinburgh are currently running half-hourly via Falkirk High, on the hour and half past the hour.

Disruption is expected to last until 12pm. 

The points failure at Rutherglen is also affecting trains to Motherwell and Milngavie.

All services through Rutherglen will not stop at the station.

Passengers are advised to prepare for delays and cancellations across Glasgow.

For more information and updates visit ScotRail online.