Prince Harry has said his fiancee Meghan Markle had a “fantastic” time with the Queen and his family over Christmas.
Harry was quizzed about his festive break with Meghan during his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme.
Asked about how she coped meeting the “in-laws” the prince replied: “It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it.”
Ms Markle and her fiance joined the Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day and the couple were photographed walking with other royal family members to church.
The prince interviewed former US president Barack Obama for the programme and in the discussion the statesman warns that the irresponsible use of social media is distorting the public’s understanding of complex issues and leading to the spread of misinformation.
The prince joked about whether Mr Obama had been invited to his wedding next May, when asked if he was on the guest list.
Harry said: “I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he’s going to be invited or not, I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”
