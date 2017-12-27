Israel's transport minister is pushing ahead with a plan to extend Jerusalem's soon-to-open high speed rail line to the Western Wall, where he wants to name a future station after President Donald Trump.
Yisrael Katz's plan involves constructing two underground stations and excavating over two miles of tunnel beneath central Jerusalem and its politically and historically sensitive Old City.
The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.
Loading article content
Transport ministry spokesman Avner Ovadia says the project is estimated to cost more than 700 million US dollars and, if approved, would take four years to complete.
The proposal will likely face opposition from the international community, which does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem.
The Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line is expected to open next spring.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.