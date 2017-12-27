THE family of a severely disabled woman says she 'will not cope' if vital overnight care is slashed by council chiefs after branding the decision 'morally wrong'.

Elizabeth McManus may be 54-years-old but her family says she has the capacity of a six-year-old and has received 24-hour care since she was born.

And although she lives in her own home in North Lanarkshire, Elizabeth receives round the clock care.

But now her family are facing the agonising news that Elizabeth's overnight care is to be withdrawn by the council's social work contractors Support for Ordinary Living (SOL).

After assessing Elizabeth it was decided she will be forced to rely on "assistive technology" overnight -- meaning motion sensors will alert carers when she is out of bed.

Her niece, Claire McManus, 27, says she is shocked by the decision and that her aunt is being put at severe risk.

Claire, from Glasgow, said: "They tried using a camera in Elizabeth's room to communicate with her. But she didn't understand how to use it.

"So now they say they will have motion sensors around her bed instead which supposedly alert staff if she gets out of bed and someone will come.

"But they won't have any information about what she is doing out of bed - she could just be trying to go to the toilet.

"On the other hand it could be an emergency and we don't know how long it will take carers to get to her because they could be out on other calls.

"It can take them up to 30 minutes to get to her and isn't set off by any noises she makes or cries for help "If she felt distressed or in pain, she wouldn't have the capacity the know what to do to get help.

"She can talk but uses repetitive language "She has no sense of danger --she can't even recognise herself in the mirror.

"Fundamentally she can't be home alone."

Claire claims an occupational therapy report last year stated Elizabeth was given the lowest possible score across all areas of functioning.

She said the report concluded, "it is of paramount importance that the correct support is in place to give Elizabeth a safe and stimulating environment, as her health and wellbeing may be at risk if the correct support isn't in place."

Elizabeth received full-time care from her parents until her mother died in 2014 and shortly after her father went into a care home with vascular dementia.

The council then recommended Elizabeth could live by herself while receiving 24-hour care.

Claire's dad, Elizabeth's brother, Charles, 56, added: "I would like to state that if for one minute I thought that removing care was a viable option then I would accept that.

"But my sister deserves not only to be safe and cared for properly but also to retain her dignity and her human rights. We as a society surely owe her that."

Claire added: "What happens if she is upset or crying out for someone - technology can't account for emotional distress.

"We know from our experience of looking after Elizabeth that as soon as she knows someone's not with her, she'll behave totally differently.

"Constantly getting up, asking why people won't help her, and wandering about. In the past, she's sought reassurance and asked someone to 'put her back to bed'."

Claire says this "one size fits all approach" doesn't work.

"We have outlined all our concerns to SOL, but they are still going to progress", she said.

"We understand assistive technology can work for some people, the issue we have is the council are taking a 'one size fits all' approach without listening to the people who know her best.

"We will battle it and do everything in our control to raise awareness of this issue and make sure Elizabeth's voice is heard.

"We will be the voice of challenge to them because we don't think this is right. We will never be happy wi this - it's morally and ethically wrong."

Bobby Miller, Head of Adult Social Work Services at the council said: "We cannot discuss specific cases and the individual support needs of people using our services.

"Ensuring that vulnerable people receive proportionate and appropriate care that meets their individual needs form an important part of the care support provision we provide, which are continually assessed.

"In all cases, any changes to care arrangements only occur when a full assessment of all potential risks take place."