Climate change is causing “untold horrors” across the world, the Prince of Wales has said.

In a wide-ranging interview with Prince Harry, who was guest-editing BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he warned that technology “can’t solve our relationship with nature”.

When asked by his son to pick one issue to focus on next year, Charles said over the years there have been a “whole lot” of things he has tried to focus on that he thought needed attention.

