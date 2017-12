EXTRA measures are being considered to ease traffic congestion on the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing, an MSP has said.

Edinburgh Western Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has spoken with Transport Scotland bosses about the issues facing motorists as they head for the new £1.35 billion bridge.

Long queues were reported as cars were slowed by the road layout when the bridge first opened in September, with delays still occurring at the point where the A90 from Edinburgh joins the M90 heading for the new Queensferry roundabout.

Loading article content