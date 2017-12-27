EXTRA measures are being considered to ease traffic congestion on the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing, an MSP has said.

Edinburgh Western Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has spoken with Transport Scotland bosses about the issues facing motorists as they head for the new £1.35 billion bridge.

Long queues were reported as cars were slowed by the road layout when the bridge first opened in September, with delays still occurring at the point where the A90 from Edinburgh joins the M90 heading for the new Queensferry roundabout.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said that measures discussed with Transport Scotland to improve traffic flow included could see a box junction being built, while technology will also be deployed to help ease traffic jams.

He said: “They recognise the Queensferry junction just before the bridge is causing tailbacks at the A904. They want to see what happens with the speed limit at 70mph, which might ease the pressure on that roundabout.

"But if it continues, they are willing to consider a box junction, where the road is marked with a yellow grid which motorists can enter only if the exit is clear.”

A system known as “ramp metering” uses detectors under the road which will automatically trigger traffic lights towards the bottom of the slip roads on the immediate approach to the bridge.

The same technology will be used to help control the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on the M90, detecting increases in traffic flows and adjusting to the variable mandatory speed limits on the overhead ITS gantries to aid traffic flow and improve safety.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We welcomed the meeting with Mr Cole-Hamilton to discuss issues raised by local residents. We are keeping the performance of the entire scheme and surrounding roads under review and can consider any appropriate changes provided they are safe, sensible and in keeping with the original objectives of the project.”