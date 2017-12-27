An official Church of Scotland tartan has been created to celebrate the "rich history" of the Kirk.

The purple, red, blue, green and white design is said to represent Christ, St Andrew and divinity as well as Scottish icons like the Saltire, lion rampant, and Scotland's scenery and nature.

It has been entered in the Scottish Register of Tartans and will be used to make kilts, scarves, ties and upholstery, whichchurch ministers will present to people at home and abroad on official engagements.

