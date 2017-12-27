Swathes of the country were left facing travel misery and power outages as the wintry weather plunged parts of Britain into a deep freeze.

A lorry crash on the M1 closed all three southbound lanes and left traffic backed up in its wake, with a string of weather-related crashes scattered across the country.

The RAC said it saw a 15-20% spike in call-outs compared with this time last year, including 12 relating to a pothole causing significant damage to vehicles on a section of the M25 around London.

There were similar stories of disruption, cancellations and delays at the country’s travel terminals, with Stansted Airport twice temporarily closing its runway due to ice.

Elsewhere, latest figures from Western Power Distribution (WPD) and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) showed nearly 13,000 homes remain without electricity.

Some of the worst traffic was on the southbound carriageway of the M1 near Lutterworth in Leicestershire which was closed after an accident involving a lorry.

(PA Graphics)

Highways England also reported “severe conditions” in both directions on the A14 near Kettering, with motorists asked to avoid the area while all available resources were deployed to help move vehicles, some of which had been stuck for several hours, and clear snow from the carriageway.

Another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire as heavy snowfall overnight into Wednesday affected western parts of central England.

RAC spokesman Pete Williams said the company expected to attend more than 9,000 breakdowns by the end of the day.

#Ice will form through this evening and overnight across the northwest as #wintry showers continue to feed in. Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/atMTb02x4x — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2017

He said: “Our patrols are rescuing members who have run into difficulty in snow and ice which is causing treacherous driving conditions resulting in some minor accidents.

“We are also seeing a significant increase in pothole-related damage, so punctures, wheel damage, steering and suspension problems.

“The toxic combination of high water levels, ice and snow is causing many road surfaces to crumble causing potholes to open up.

Police attended to a lorry that had jack-knifed on M5 Junction 11A early hours of this morning. Reminder to take extra care if travelling #drivecareful #snow #M5 pic.twitter.com/Ihn5xFPpOz — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 27, 2017

“RAC patrols attended a dozen vehicles alone on the M25 where a large pothole opened up causing a punctures and wheel damage and big delays for many motorists.

“Many drivers who haven’t used their car for several days over Christmas are finding that it doesn’t have the charge to turn over the engine and they are left stuck on the drive or in the street.

“With more snow forecast and plummeting temperatures we expect the hazardous driving conditions will get worse tonight.”

The scene of an accident on the M1 (Northants Roads and Armed Policing Team/PA)

An AA spokesman said it had dealt with 8,000 breakdowns by lunchtime, which was “significantly more than a normal Wednesday in winter”.

He added: “Although weather and traffic conditions out on the open road have been horrendous in places, particularly across the Midlands, the main breakdown hotspots have been in major towns and cities, such as London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

“This is primarily down to people heading off to shopping centres for the sales in cars that have often sat idle on driveways over the weekend and the Christmas holiday.”

Heavy snow between Market Harborough and Kettering resulted in delays while flooding between Swindon and Chippenham also had an impact on passengers.

The latest snowfall to hit the UK comes around a fortnight after hundreds of schools were closed, homes were left without power, and travellers were stranded or forced to stay indoors when a deep freeze gripped the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said Thursday will generally be drier with slightly less wind, although it will remain cold.