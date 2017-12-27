THE past couple of years have seen an increase in awareness from sporting governing bodies about their duty of care to their athletes and in keeping with this, Scottish Athletics has announced that it will hold an education seminar called ‘Supporting Athletes with an Eating Disorder’ on Friday the 12th of January in Edinburgh, the evening before the Great Edinburgh Cross-Country event takes place.

Earlier this year, former Scottish international high jumper, Jayne Nisbet revealed that she had suffered from eating disorders throughout her career, before going on to release a book, ‘Free-ed’ about her experiences.

Nisbet will be one of the speakers at the seminar and will talk about her experience of suffering from an eating disorder, as well as sharing what she has learnt from the challenges she faced and her subsequent recovery.

