THE asylum system which provided “unlivable” conditions to mothers with young children in Glasgow is rigged against councils which want to improve the lot of vulnerable migrants, the city’s council leader has said.

After a string of high profile complaints over the poor standard of asylum accommodation, council leader Susan Aitken has revealed how she spearheaded efforts to take control of the housing contract from the giant global corporation Serco.

She claims Glasgow’s bid was thwarted by Home Office demands that bidders must have asylum experience. Every contract to provide refuge to asylum seekers arriving into the UK since 2012 has been delivered by private firms like Serco prompting claims the “whole tender process is being stacked against local authorities”.

In the last year, a series of reports by campaigners and politicians has called into question the standard of housing being provided by the private sector, including claims by the Red Cross that they found flats in Glasgow infested with cockroaches and beetles and stained with blood and human waste.

One charity worker was quoted by The Times saying: “The standard of property they are giving is unlivable.”

A UK Home Affairs committee also raised concerns about living conditions while Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie has called for public sector bodies to take over the housing needs of asylum seekers.

He said previously: “The UK Government wants a cut-price and inadequate service because it wants a system that humiliates and degrades people.”

Speaking days after the Glasgow City Council bid was upended, Ms Aitken said: “Glasgow is home to more asylum seekers than any other council area in the UK outside the London area.

“The Home Office says it wants more councils to join the dispersal programme for asylum seekers, but it refuses to even engage over their plans for the future.

“I wrote to the Immigration Minister expressing concern at emerging details of new ten-year long contracts due to begin in 2019. The Home Office didn’t even reply before we reached the deadline to submit an expression of interest in the contract.”

She added that the conditions attached to win any bid to take control of asylum housing meant any council in Scotland would fail.

Ms Aitken said the council expressed an interest and received an immediate demand for detailed proposals.

She said: “This is contrary to the published tender procedure, which makes it look increasingly like the whole tender process is being stacked against local authorities. “

She added: “For example, since 2012 not a single UK council has held a contract for asylum seeker accommodation. But the Home Office is asking bidders to demonstrate their experience in delivering similar contracts in the past five years. The only organisations that can give a positive response to this question are the holders of the current contracts, all of whom are private companies.”

Firms like Serco – which has hoovered up outsourced government contracts – will now almost certainly oversee housing for asylum seekers until 2019.

Cllr Aitken said: “The programme for supporting Syrian refugees has shown what is possible when housing those seeking refuge. Public services were able to respond in a coordinated and effective way that supports community integration. Sadly, the Home Office doesn’t seem interested in applying the lessons from this contract to the dispersal programme.”

“Despite widespread criticism”, Cllr Aitken said, “the Home Office seems determined to forge ahead with new ten-year contracts that repeat the mistakes of the past five years.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The provision of accommodation for asylum seekers in the UK is delivered by a number of commercial providers. The current contracts are due to come to an end in 2019.

“The publication of the Official Journal of the (OJEU) Contract Notice informs the market that procurement has begun and gives interested organisations detail about the future asylum accommodation and support contracts.

“Following publication of the OJEU contract notice we are not in a position to discuss detail as we are bound by procurement regulations.”