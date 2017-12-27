POWER companies were scrambling to restore power to tens of thousands of UK homes after snow, rain and ice affected parts of the country.
The weather also caused hazardous conditions on roads and disruption at some airports.
But hardy fishermen cast their rods in the River Clyde as temperatures drop across the country.
Loading article content
Travellers were being warned of dangerous roads conditions across the UK, as wintry weather brings snow and ice leaving some homes without power.
The Met Office issued further warnings for later in the week, raising the prospect that travel disruption could spill over as revellers try to get away for New Year’s Eve on the weekend.
A yellow warning, which indicates severe weather is possible, has been issued for possible snow across parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Friday morning, with the Met Office cautioning that “some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services”. Some delays to air travel were also possible, it said.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?