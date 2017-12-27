A number of people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St Petersburg, according to news reports in Russia.

Russian news agencies quoted St Petersburg’s branch of the Emergencies Ministry as saying that a device containing 200 grams of explosives went off on Wednesday at a storage area for customers’ bags.

The explosion happened at the market in the city’s north-west Kalininsky district.

The Investigative Committee has sent experts to look into the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned US President Donald Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St Petersburg.

In April, a suicide bombing in the St Petersburg subway left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50.