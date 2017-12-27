A MUSIC video which depicts an attack on a right-wing activist is at the centre of a freedom of expression row after a ban on viewing the film was finally lifted by YouTube.

The streaming site blocked access to the video by Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, a political indie pop band from East Kilbride, claiming that it "incites violence".

The conclusion of the video sees three people assaulting a suited 'alt-right' supporter in the street while the song delivers the message: "Hey Nazi Boys... we're gonna get you."

The band and the video's director Neelam Khan Vela protested the ban insisting it is satire "rather than a call to arms".

Its cover art features a high-heeled shoe being plunged into the face of a man, with the words "Nazi Boys" scrawled across the top.

When he announced the song at a recent concert, Declan Welsh declared: “This was written as a threat to Neo-Nazis".

Declan Welsh, who has reportedly worked with the charity Children In Scotland and performed at the Concert For Corbyn event in Glasgow, has been unrepentant about the controversy.

"It's as puzzling as it is frustrating that YouTube outright banned the video... Youtube's decision defies logic," he said.

"YouTube's reasoning for banning our video was that it may cause offence to marginalised and incites violence.

"Whether we want to debate the merits of meeting fascism with physical resistance is really by the by here.

"We created two minutes and 20 second long piece of art, with a director whose main aim was to provoke a response.

Declan Welsh introduces Nazi Boys song at King Tut's in July. Source: John McKinlay YouTube

"The Nazi Boys video is not an instruction manual or a documentary. It is an artistic provocation."

Video director Neelam Khan Vela said the video was a work of fiction.

"I firmly believe that violence isn't the answer or solution to anything, but this is a fictional film as any other violent film or comic book could be," he said.

YouTube declined to comment.

But a source said the video was not available because it was "potentially offensive", but said after a review they decided to allow it for its "artistic intent".