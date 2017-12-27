A SINGER and potential congressional candidate says she has filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.
Joy Villa, a Trump backer who wore a Make America Great Again dress at the Grammys this year, said she plans to meet detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski.
She claims he hit her hard on the bottom, twice. Ms Villa said she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was worried about any backlash.
Loading article content
But she said she called Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department on Christmas Eve after a friend who witnessed the incident spoke about it publicly, and other friends urged her to come forward.
“I didn’t know him at all,” Ms Villa said about Mr Lewandowski. “I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust.”
She said she saw him at a gathering at the Trump International Hotel on the day after Thanksgiving, and said Mr Lewandowski struck her “extremely hard” even after she told him to stop.
She said she felt it was “disgusting and shocking and demeaning”.
Ms Villa, who is considering a run for a Florida congressional seat, said she initially thought it was sexual harassment, but the police had told her that touching someone on any body part that is sexual in nature is sexual assault.
“I did nothing wrong,” Ms Villa said.
“I realised if he’s not going to respond or apologise to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.