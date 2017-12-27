A SINGER and potential congressional candidate says she has filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

Joy Villa, a Trump backer who wore a Make America Great Again dress at the Grammys this year, said she plans to meet detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski.

She claims he hit her hard on the bottom, twice. Ms Villa said she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was worried about any backlash.

