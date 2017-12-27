STUDENTS at an armed forces training academy have been told to use gender-neutral language and drop phrases like chaps, manpower and mankind.

Guidance issued to those attending the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom states phrases like people, folks and friends should be used in order to treat different groups with dignity and respect, according to reports.

The two-page guide, which is said to have been pinned up in toilets at the facility in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, also advises that the phrase unwritten agreement should be used instead of gentleman’s agreement and humanity or humankind rather than mankind.

As for manpower, the appropriate alternative is human resources, while sportsmanship should be swapped for fairness or good humour, according to the instructions compiled by the academy’s Joint Equality, Diversity and Inclusion unit.