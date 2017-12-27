The Government is facing new calls to release confidential studies drawn up by officials looking at the potential impact of Brexit on the economy.

Twenty-five Labour MPs have written to Chancellor Philip Hammond calling on him to release the material after he disclosed the work was being carried out at a recent session of the Commons Treasury Committee. Mr Hammond told the hearing earlier this month that officials had “modelled and analysed a wide range of potential alternative structures between the European Union and the UK”.

He said that the work “informs our negotiating position” in the Brexit talks.

