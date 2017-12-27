THE performance of A&E departments in Scotland has dropped amid a surge in festive demand.
The latest figures for the week ending December 17 show 81.1 per cent of patients were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, falling well short of the 95per cent target.
The figure is a drop from 86.9 per cent the previous week, and 90.2 per cent the same week last year.
Loading article content
Health Secretary Shona Robison said emergency units were dealing with significant extra demand over the Christmas period.
There were 29,054 attendances at Scottish A&E departments during the week – the highest number since weekly reporting began in 2015.
Attendances were up 12 per cent on the previous week, and up 15 per cent on the same week last year.
Health Secretary Shona Robison said emergency units were dealing with significant extra demand over the Christmas period. There were 29,054 attendances at Scottish A&E departments during the week – the highest number since weekly reporting began in 2015.
Attendances were up 12 per cent on the previous week, and up 15 per cent on the same week last year. On a visit to Ninewells in Dundee, Ms Robison said: “Despite record numbers of people attending A&E – up 3,200 or 12% in just one week – performance fell by a few percentage points.
We are not complacent and are doing everything possible to improve that. “Our additional £22.4 million to deal with pressures this year is being invested into additional clinical and non-clinical staff to create extra resilience and maintain weekend and festive period patient discharges, so that there is sufficient capacity across the system.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?