THE bill for supply teachers in Scotland has topped £81 million, prompting calls for the Scottish Government to review its deal on teacher pay.
Figures from 30 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities show £81.5m was spent on supply teachers in 2016/17.
The data, obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, shows Glasgow City Council had the highest supply teacher bill at £16.6m, followed by North Lanarkshire at £11.5m.
Loading article content
Shetland Islands had the smallest supply teacher cost of those responding at £312,861, while West L othian and Nor th Ayrshire did not provide figures.
Last year data from 27 out of 32 councils showed a supply teacher cost of £66.1m in 2015/16.
The Lib Dems also revealed 795 teaching posts were vacant when pupils returned to school after the summer holidays this year. Party education spokesman Tavish Scott said: “Local authorities are spending more than £220,000 a day on supply teachers.
This money could be better invested in ensuring schools have enough permanent staff in the first place. “Children’s education is better when they have consistency in the classroom.
The lack of a permanent teacher over a prolonged period can be a h i nd r a nc e t o t hei r education.” He added: “This sizeable bill for supply teachers shows it is time we gave the teaching profession a well-overdue boost.”
Mr Scott called for “McCrone Two”, a new independent review of the profession in Scotland.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?