SCOTTISHPOWER is to cut 200 jobs as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

The energy supplier said the option would be open to staff across the UK, adding it reflected recent “efficiency schemes”.

The company, which has a Glasgow headquarters, employs 6,500 workers, with more than half based in Scotland.

Loading article content

Consultations are being held with unions and employee representatives and it is not yet known how many of the jobs will be lost north of the Border.

A spokesman said: “We have started initial consultations regarding a voluntary redundancy programme that will allow up to 200 people to leave ScottishPower in 2018.”