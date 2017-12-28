Shakira has been forced to postpone her world tour again as she has not yet healed following a haemorrhage on her vocal cord.

The Colombian pop star had previously pushed back her El Dorado tour to January from its original starting date in November in Cologne, Germany, but she has now announced that she will have to wait until June to take to the stage.

The 40-year-old singer posted a statement on Instagram, in which she revealed she is not well enough to tour in January and shared details of her recovery.

