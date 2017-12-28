A pensioner with learning difficulties has been forced out of her home after coming under attack by yobs.

Shelagh Brooks, who is known as Morag, couldn't go home for Christmas after being targeted in the stairwell outside her flat.

She said she has been assaulted, spat on, and even urinated on by aggressive people loitering in the block of flats.

The 68-year-old, of Burntisland, Fife, was eventually forced to flee the property and was unable to spend Christmas in her own home.

Morag said: "It's just horrible. When it first started, they were all sitting with their cider bottles and they were off their heads. I couldn't get past them.

"One asked me for money, I said 'I'm sorry, I don't have any', and that's when the abuse started.

"One of them spat on me. One grabbed my hair so I couldn't get away from them."

Her friend Barbara Becman, 61, said: "She's too afraid to go home.

"It's just horrendous, she can't even enter her stair without getting hit."

Fife Council said they were aware of the situation and had launched an investigation but needed sufficient evidence of anti-social behaviour before they could act.

Gordon Hope, housing team leader for the Kirkcaldy Area said: "We're aware of this situation and it is currently under investigation.

"As soon as we have sufficient evidence of anti-social behaviour we will be able to take further action."

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers are aware of reports of antisocial behaviour adding: "Community officers are dedicated to tacking antisocial behaviour in the area as a priority."