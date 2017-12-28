Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of a couple found at a house in the Scottish Borders on Boxing Day.
The bodies of Kevin Armstrong, 53, and Pauline Cockburn, 48, were discovered at a property in Ladyrig View in the village of Heiton, near Kelso.
Police Scotland's major investigations team was called to the home after the find at around 3pm on December 26.
The deaths are still being treated as unexplained.
Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie said: "The deaths remain unexplained pending post-mortem examinations being carried out.
"Whilst work to establish the exact circumstances is ongoing, I can confirm that the incident is contained and I am not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
"We continue to offer our thoughts and support to the families of those who have died, and to the local community who I'd like to thank for their assistance with the investigation, and for the support they in turn are providing to the families and each other."
The cul-de-sac was sealed off as forensic experts carried out investigations.
Superintendent Jim Royan said: "This is a small, close-knit community on the outskirts of Kelso and we recognise the impact that the deaths and our ongoing investigation is having.
"Whilst work is ongoing at the house in Ladyrig View, local officers will remain in the area."
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
