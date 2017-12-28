A cat is attracting tourists from all over the world to a seaside town after building up a huge following on social media.

Parsley, a Maine Coon, has more than 6,000 adoring fans from all over the world and loves to socialise in the real world too.

With his own Facebook page, the friendly feline has more than 1,000 fans from the USA, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Pakistan and South Africa.

And now some of his followers are coming to the seaside town of Oban, Argyll and Bute, just to catch a glimpse of the wandering moggy.

The adventurous cat, with a serious case of wanderlust, was fitted with a GPS tracker so that his owner Fiona Campbell-Smith can find him.

Parsley, who is three, even has his own merchandise in the form of prints, coasters and key-rings which are available from a local gift shop.

Fiona, 57, said: "He is bringing in dozens of tourists who come to see him from all over the world.

"People are booking holidays next year from the States, Canada and Australia especially to see him."

Fiona sets up appointments for people to come and meet Parsley at his local pub, The Balmoral Hotel.

Tourists are even getting in touch to ask Parsley, an Oban expert, where he would recommend staying.

Fiona added: "I'm printing all of this information out and taking it to Visit Scotland.

"People actually message Parsley's page, saying 'You are an expert on hotels, where do you recommend?'"

And now Fiona is calling for the local tourist board to be "more cat-oriented" when dealing with his legion of fans.

Parsley even volunteers at local soup kitchen Hope Kitchen, where he hosts his own "cat cafe".

Parsley travels an average three to four miles a day but his tracker showed that on one occasion he achieved a personal best of 10K.