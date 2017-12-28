A little boy with half a heart has had his one true wish granted after he was transformed into a US policeman.

Ethan Docherty, seven, was "the happiest boy in the world" when he became Detective Ethan for the day to battle the bad guys.

The youngster, who was born a month early with incurable heart defects, has already battled through three major surgeries and will one day need a transplant.

But earlier this month he joined West Yorkshire Police and SWAT police on a special mission, thanks to the Make-A-Wish UK charity.

Ethan, from Irvine, Ayrshire, travelled down to West Yorkshire Police Training Facility "Carr Gate" in Wakefield with his mum Jennie, 34, dad Graeme, 33, and brother Calum, 10.

Make-A-Wish UK and the police created a jam-packed schedule for Detective Ethan to experience life as a policeman.

His day included taking part in Operation Arizona - a fictional joint mission between a police force in America and West Yorkshire Police.

Real NYPD cars took part in a convoy with sirens, and, when Ethan tracked down the criminals, he took part in a re-enactment of a high-speed police chase.

Ethan also had the chance to explore inside of a police helicopter and at the end of the day was given a certificate for his brave work.

Because of the extra strain on his heart, little Ethan gets tired and breathless easily. He is unable to walk long distances, meaning he misses out on activities in and outside of school.

Mum Jennie said: "We're bowled over by the time and effort everyone has put into Ethan's day, they pulled out all the stops.

"It' s fantastic what Make-A-Wish does. The hope and joy they give to so many young children is just phenomenal. We've had a day to remember."

Make-A-Wish UK grants wishes to seriously ill children.

It gives children like Ethan and their families hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their condition.

They're given quality time away from the daily realities of living with their condition and have the chance to make magical memories they can treasure forever.

Jo Micklewright, Director of Wishgranting, Make-A-Wish UK said: "Ethan came to us with an incredibly imaginative and exciting wish and we are so humbled to have been able to grant it.

"We couldn't have made this happen without the kind support of West Yorkshire Police and all the staff and volunteers who gave their time."