To celebrate the life and work of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, on January 25th Scots all over the world come together to mark our great bard. Held on the date of his birthday, Burns Night's offer the chance to pay tribute through the ritual of the Burns Supper.

Throughout Scotland there are a number of places extending a warm welcome to members of the public to join in with the celebrations. Here are a selection of the best places to enjoy Burns Night this January...

Big Burns Supper

Big Burns Supper started with a bang in 2012, sending pulses racing with their non-stop, fresh, modern interpretation of what a celebration of Robert Burns could look like — one that if he were around today, he would love. It has become one of Scotland’s fastest growing cultural events, embracing the fresh, the different and the diverse in performance and in Scotland.

You don’t need to hold a degree in Scots literature or history to celebrate or be inspired by Burns’ work, it’s about coming together with family, pals and visitors for a celebration and a bit of fun! Community is key to Big Burns Supper with hundreds of local people taking part to bring the world’s biggest Burn’s Night celebration to fruition. Home-grown artists stepping out of their day jobs to be seen in a completely new light will take to the stage in the return of Scotland’s most fabulous cabaret experience Le Haggis, and for one night only in Queer Haggis, the biggest LGBT party in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Spiegeltent stage will also be graced by music and comedy performances from Bill Bailey, Eddi Reader, Public Service Broadcasting, Camille O’Sullivan, Badly Drawn Boy, Ocean Wisdom and many more! There’s something for almost every musical taste, so why not book into your old favourite one night and try something completely new the next?

For the first time, a Free Fringe will run each day of the festival featuring over 100 acts, including a brand-new showcase of the region’s school talent, and the family programme will include brand-new children’s theatre and the return of the sell-out roller disco.

On January 25th, Rabbie’s Birthday Lantern Procession will run through the streets of Dumfries, starting at the Robert Burns statue at the end of High Street and heading onto White Sands, followed by an alternative Burns Night Supper with Emily Smith and Robyn Stapleton alongside a host of local acts beamed from the Spiegeltent across the globe for Burns Night Live. With whisky and haggis on offer, the bard certainly would have enjoyed partying his birthday (or 11 days!) away in Dumfries. Big Burns Supper, 18 – 28 January, www.bigburnssupper.com

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice’s Celebration of Burns

Enjoy a few drams while toasting the haggis and dancing to a top ceilidh band at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice’s Celebration of Burns at the Crowne Plaza, Hotel, Glasgow, on 19 January.

Hosted by BBC presenter Bryan Burnett, the annual Burns night is the perfect event to celebrate the work of our national poet, Robert Burns.

Burns aficionado Stewart Smith will be addressing the haggis and performing Tam O’Shanter, while the toast to the lassies will be made by comedian and presenter Des Clarke, with the reply from the lassies by playwright, actor and after-dinner speaker Isobel Rutter. There’s dancing to the sound of ceilidh band Callanish, all while raising vital funds for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

Celebration of Burns is the perfect opportunity to sample Scotland's natural larder with a fantastic menu at a top city centre hotel, while soaking up the nation’s rich culture and traditions.

The evening also includes an art exhibition and sale featuring the work of more than 50 artists who live and work in Scotland.

Tickets, priced £65, are available here.

A bed and breakfast overnight package at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, for two people attending Celebration of Burns and sharing a room, costs £229.

Book online or call Lori Wright on 0141 429 5599.

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice provides high-quality clinical, emotional, social and spiritual care for patients who have a progressive life-threatening illness and support for those who care for them. It provides free person-centred and family-focused palliative care and support to 1200 new patients and families every year.

The hospice depends on the generosity of supporters to raise the £3.1million annually in voluntary donations that is required to maintain its invaluable services for the people of Glasgow.

It is currently building a new state-of-the-art healthcare facility on a green site in the city’s Bellahouston Park, with patients moving in spring 2018.

Robert Burns Museum

Journey, this Burns season, into Burns Alicht, a unique sparkling birthplace tour in celebration of Scotland’s poet Robert Burns...

Pick up your group's lantern and poetry map as you enter Burns Cottage and gardens taking in the brand new misty pond. Then meander along the illuminated Poet’s Path celebrating Burns landscape and the seasons. Cross the bridge and prepare to be lured to the spooky Auld Kirk Graveyard before completing your journey back to the museum where drouthy neibours revel. In this journey o’ exploration surprises are a plenty. Discover special illuminations, be enchanted by mischievous sights, sounds and entertainment and delight in landmarks coming alive.

The Robert Burns Museum will be open throughout the night for ticket holders to come and go anytime between 6pm and 11pm. There will be a programme of entertainment, food and drink on sale, The Robertson's Room Bar will be open and there will be children's crafts on offer.

Tours start at Burns Cottage and this special evening concludes with a finale burning of John Barleycorn to the sound of tribal drums! (Robert Burns Birthplace Museum Gardens 10.45pm)

To celebrate Scotland's Year of Young People a limited number of FREE tickets are available for this event for people aged 8-26. To apply for tickets contact nicole.drummond@south-ayrshire.gov.uk stating HERALD with each applicant's name, date of birth and postcode. Winners will be notified by email.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW - 01292 288235 OR VIA www.ayrgaiety.co.uk

Forgans

Forgan’s started off in St Andrews, with a simple aim to deliver quality Scottish produce-led food and drinks in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We’ve developed a reputation in the Fife area for ceilidh dancing and our fun quirky restaurant. After a few successful years in the seaside town, we have branched out to yet another one, this time in the picturesque Broughty Ferry.

Join us this January over the 24th and the 25th at Forgan’s in St Andrews and Broughty Ferry for a special Burns Experience just for you. We have created a truly Scottish evening featuring Cullen Skink, Black Pudding and who could forget the Haggis!

To really make the experience special we will have a live Scottish bagpiper and Burns poems to address the Haggis. The entertainment doesn’t stop there. Would it be a night in Forgan’s without a ceilidh?

Enjoy a dram before digging into a range of delicious and specially crafted dishes - all made from authentic and locally sourced produce. When your 4 course dinner is done, there's just one thing left to do – dance ‘til the wee hours, get your toes tapping to a live ceilidh band from 9.30pm until late.

Bookings are available for the burns experience at 7.30pm with the Ceilidh starting from 9:30pm and are absolutely essential.

Forgan’s have extended the Burns Celebrations for the whole family. On the lead up to the day we have the Bairns Burns Ceilidh, an exclusive event for the kids. Bring the kids along to St Andrews on the 20th and Broughty Ferry on the 23rd, for a learn how to ceilidh experience.

For all the details and more experiences and entertainment from Forgan’s visit: www.forgans.co.uk

Burns Experience is £29.95 per person, bookings are essential to avoid disappointment. £10 deposit per person required within 7 days of booking for full terms www.g1group.co.uk/terms

St Andrews - events@forgansstandrews.co.uk or call 01334 466973

Broughty Ferry – events@forgansbroughtyferry.co.uk or call 01382 735 870

Loge on the Loch

Celebrate Scotland’s greatest poet and our finest traditions with an evening of pipes, folk music, excellent Scottish food and, of course poetry. Enjoy a few wee drams of the good stuff with Mark Thomson, Scottish Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich.

Lodge on the Loch are delighted to have secured Mark Thomson, Scottish Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich, who will host the event on Friday 26th January 2018, which costs £39pp. The evening will kick off with a Glenfiddich cocktail on arrival, Glenfiddich whisky with each course and address to the haggis.

Mark Thomson was first introduced to Glenfiddich many years ago by his grandfather, and immediately fell in love with it. In his role as Scottish Brand Ambassador, Mark is the face of one of the world’s best-loved single malts. Mark has worked in the drinks industry for 14 years, with his past experience including organising educational training programmes and hosting masterclasses and tasting events for a number of major whisky brands.

He has previously worked with Glenfiddich on projects like its Malt Mastermind bartender competition – where he was a judge in 2013 and 2014 – and most recently spent 3 years as UK Brand Ambassador, hosting events across the country. Earlier this year he returned to Scotland, to concentrate on Glenfiddich in its homeland.

The Burns menu will consist of:

Luss Hot Smoked Salmon Scotch Duck Egg, Barley Puffs and Glenfiddich Hollandaise

**

House made Glen Luss Venison Haggis, Bashed Neeps and Champit Tatties, Glenfiddich Cream

**

Slow Braised Dufftown Lamb Shoulder, Speyside Black Pudding Puree Salt Baked Winter Veggies

**

Glenfiddich 3 ways : Blood Orange Old Fashioned Almond Cake

Glenfiddich MacCaramelised Custard

Frozen Cranachan Parfait, Heather Honey

Visit the website to find out more.

BurnsFest at Scottish Storytelling Centre

From 20-27 January, the Scottish Storytelling Centre will pay homage to Robert Burns with seven wonderful events celebrating his life and legacy.

Part of the Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme, there's a feast of live storytelling, music, workshops, dance and children’s events in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Introduce toddlers to Burns at 'Tiny Tales' with Sylvia Troon on Tue 23 Jan as she brings her beautiful Burns puppet and a wee mouse too!

For those unacquainted with Burns or wanting to discover more, 'Supper with Burns' on Wed 24 and Thu 25 Jan is a traditional Burns Supper with a storytelling twist. This 2016 sell-out offers a chance to discover the real, radical spirit behind the sharp humour. Along with a delicious three-course meal, guests will enjoy a generous helping of Burns stories, songs and lore from storytellers David Campbell and Ruth Kirkpatrick, with music from clarsach player Katie Harrigan and an impressive rendition of Tam O'Shanter by Daniel Allison.

Tam O'Shanter is the focus of two Workshops and a Folk Drama session, where the participants are the stars! 'Tam O'Shanter: Telling The Big Tale' on Fri 20 Jan with Donald Smith explores the legend of Burns' narrative poem and how to perfect retelling the epic masterpiece. 'Folk Drama: Resources and Skills' on Fri 26 Jan is a fun, participative guide to producing and performing folk dramas, exploring Tam O'Shanter as 'Tam's Mare Meg' which highlights the crucial role of animals in the verse. Then you can put those new skills to good use at 'Play in a Day: Tam's Mare Meg' on Sat 27 Jan, where you can learn the script and perform live in the Storytelling Court, ahead of the popular, monthly 'Family Ceilidh' at the Centre.

Plus, acclaimed comedian Keara Murphy presents 'The Bard and I' on Fri 26 Jan, which is her personal story of making her BBC Radio Scotland documentary series, The Secret Life of Robert Burns, which featured on BBC Radio 4's 'Pick of the Week'. With special guest Pauline Vallance singing a range of Burns' songs accompanied by clarsach.

Click here to find out more.