People in Scotland spend more on fitness than those in any other part of the UK, a survey suggests.
Broken down by city, the highest expenditure on health and fitness across an average lifetime goes to Aberdeen - at £113,672.17.
Glasgow recorded the lowest percentage of people who did not own a gym membership in the UK, while both cities ranked above average for those willing to spend more than £75 a month on personal trainers.
The Myprotein survey found Scots the highest spenders overall when looking at expenditure on supplements, fitness clothing, gym memberships, meal plans and personal trainers.
It showed an average spend per person, per month, in Scotland of £29.34, compared with £27.70 in Northern Ireland, £27.53 in England and £27.19 in Wales.
People in Scotland were also most likely to eat vegan or organically, with Aberdonians the highest spenders on such products.
Almost 2% of people from Edinburgh said they spend more than £100 per month on vegan products - more than 10 times the national average of 0.17%.
Meanwhile, Liverpool was found to be the "supplement capital" of the UK, with almost all respondents saying they buy such products every month and spend an average of £47.35, compared with the UK average of £39.63.
Myprotein nutritionist Jenny Blow said: "Supplements have become a cupboard staple in many households as more and more people discover how convenient they are in maintaining a healthier diet."
The survey had 2,800 respondents from the UK and Ireland aged between 18 and 65.
