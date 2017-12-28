"OH God!” snapped an exasperated John Major as his Cabinet colleagues bickered for months over his Government’s plan to “buy off” Scottish fishermen.

The declassified Whitehall papers reveal how the Scottish Office in the face of opposition from senior ministers pushed ahead with a £36 million plan to scrap significant chunks of the UK fishing fleet in a bid to help secure key Scottish marginal seats in the 1992 General Election.

The row had actually begun in the closing weeks of the Thatcher Government. Her officials warned in December 1989 how Malcolm Rifkind, the Scottish Secretary, was “particularly mindful of the potential impact on four marginal fishing constituencies” and was “likely to press for a decommissioning scheme”.

But the Prime Minister’s advisers pointed out it would cost less to pay a fine for breaching European Commission quotas than to pay off the fishermen.

She was advised that a decommissioning scheme would be “an expensive way of buying political support in Scotland”.

After Mr Major took over in No 10 the row rumbled on.

For months, ministers quarrelled about how to handle the tough new European quotas in the face of falling fish stocks. It drove the new PM to distraction until one day he scrawled at the top of a note following yet another heated and unresolved meeting: “Oh God!”

On one side was Ian Lang, the new Scottish Secretary, and on the other the Treasury and John Gummer, the Fisheries Minister.

The latter insisted that the Government could not “unashamedly seek to buy off” Scottish fishermen with taxpayers’ money. In any case, Mr Gummer argued, the SNP would simply claim the credit anyway.

But just a fortnight before polling day Mr Lang argued that decommissioning was “particularly important for our electoral prospects in the coastal communities of Scotland”.

He noted: “In 1987, we won more votes than any other part in the six constituencies in which fishing is the prominent industry, yet we do not hold any of these. That is the scale of our electoral challenge, and our opportunity.”

Yet his colleague remained unconvinced. Mr Gummer replied: “We must not allow ourselves to be pushed into this sort of auction by the SNP, who would then find something else for which to bid. We must deal with the issues on their real merits.”

Mr Major was also warned by officials that English fishermen would “go through the roof” if payments were made for decommissioning boats in Scotland but not in England.

One aide noted: “If you do anything to favour the Scots, the English fishermen will be up in arms.”

With opinion polls showing the election result could be on a knife edge, electoral considerations won the day after a Whitehall briefing.

One note to the PM explained: “Of the 22 critical seats in Scotland[of which 10 are currently Conservative and 11 were lost in 1987], nine have a substantial fishing interest. Included are the four most promising marginal target seats[Aberdeen South, Angus East, Argyll & Bute, North East Fife]. The Scottish politics-media complex sees this issue as a token of Government interest in Scottish problems.”

Faced with the political realities, Mr Gummer “reluctantly” agreed to support a £25m decommissioning scheme but the Treasury remained strongly opposed, warning it would be “ineffective”.

A total of 578 vessels were scrapped between 1993 and 1996; the final cost was put at £36m.

Electorally, however, the tactic seemed to have worked as the Tories were returned to power.

Although they lost 40 seats across the UK and had their majority reduced to just 21, the governing party gained ground in Scotland. Significantly, it beat Labour in Aberdeen South, where fishing was top of the political agenda and where the industry was a major employer.

Yet the row over decommissioning left a legacy of anger towards Brussels in coastal communities across Britain and which, 25 years on, fed into the historic Brexit vote.