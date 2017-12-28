Some batches of haggis, black pudding and white pudding have been recalled over food poisoning fears.
The Farmer's Son company, in Auchtertool, Fife, has advised customers not to eat its products and to return them to the place from where they were bought, BBC Scotland said.
The Food Standards Agency issued a warning noting concerns over the company's procedures for the control of Clostridium botulinum.
The firm has said no botulism had been found and the recall was a precaution.
The Farmer's Son recalled several products on Saturday.
That was followed by the advisory issued by the Food Standards Agency, which said: "The Farmer's Son is recalling various products because of concerns over the company's procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum.
The bacteria can produce botulinum toxin, which causes serious food poisoning and has the potential to be fatal.
The FSA website shows the products which have been recalled.
A product recall notice issued by the firm said "no botulism has been found" and customers were being asked to return the products "as a precautionary measure".
The company added: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
No other Farmer's Son products are known to be affected.
Batches of haggis bungs and four-slice packs with use-by dates up to January 10 are affected.
Black and white pudding packs with use-by dates up to January 11 are also being recalled.
