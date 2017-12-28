GRAEME Murty is hoping to have his new assistant manager alongside him in the dugout when Rangers play Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson revealed that Murty would bring in a No.2 he knows when it was confirmed he would be manager at Ibrox until the end of the season last week.

The former under-20 coach is optimistic he will be joined by his assistant in the Ladbrokes Premiership match at Celtic Park this weekend.

“That is ongoing,” said Murty. “We are hopeful of having that done soon.”

Asked if he would be in the Rangers dugout for the Glasgow derby game, he added: “Hopefully, but that is not in my hands at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Murty has expressed the view that having full-time referees would be beneficial for the Scottish game following another week of controversies involving match officials.

Ryan Jack was stretchered off in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday evening following a challenge by Cedric Kipre and is a serious doubt for the Old Firm game.

Murty viewed replays of the incident after the match and yesterday stressed that Kipre didn’t deserve to be red carded for a challenge which incensed Rangers supporters.

“I’ve watched it again and the big guy doesn’t put any force through the bottom of his foot as Ryan slides in to make the pass,” he said.

“He doesn’t stamp down. He’s trying to block it and there’s a coming together. It is a sore one, it’s a nasty one and we are going to miss a player, but I don’t think there was any intent. He didn’t intend any damage.”

However, the 43-year-old believes that having full-time match officials would be positive for the game in this country.

“I think professional referees would be a good thing,” he said. “I think with the speed of the game, the intensity and the distances covered, it would help. I wouldn’t want to be a referee trying to chase our guys down.

“Every person in the world is an expert in footballing matters and everyone in the world is a refereeing expert as well.

“Referees can’t win. As long as they show a level of consistency and can deal with the players in the right manner I think you have to get on with it.

Asked about the red card appeals which Rangers have won this season, Murty said: “It just shows the human element to refereeing. If everyone had the benefit of hindsight we would do loads of different things.

“Referees don’t. They have to make a snap decision. There is a retrospective appeals process. I think that again shows they are human and there is no other agenda behind it.”

Murty, who will be without Graham Dorrans, Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace against Celtic, refused to rule Jack, who has been one of his best performers since he took over from Pedro Caixinha back in October, out of the Celtic game.

“He’s sore and limping,” he said. “It’s currently, ice, compression and elevation and we will see how he goes. It is too early to make a judgement on whether he will make Saturday.

“He’s a hardy guy and if he has any chance of playing I’m sure he will put himself forward. We have to understand it might be too soon. If he is out it would be a big loss.

“He’s been great for us as a character and a person and I can see why he was Aberdeen captain. If he does miss out I’m sure he will be gutted, but hopefully he will have loads more of those occasions to look forward to.”

Asked if he would risk Jack if he wasn’t 100 per cent, Murty said: “I would have to ask him. It’s not right for me to say ‘you’re playing’ if he can’t give us what we need. Especially in that game. It’s not fair to him .”