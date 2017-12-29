WHEN Hillary Clinton lost out on becoming the first female president of the USA to a man who said being famous allowed you to grab women “by the p***y”, it’s fair to say hopes that 2017 might be good year for gender equality were somewhat dashed.

In fact, it was the behaviour of another all-powerful American misogynist in his sixties that brought the issue of gender politics crashing into mainstream consciousness, making it the defining social issue of the last 12 months.

Few could have predicted when the first allegations surfaced against film mogul Harvey Weinstein that the ramifications would flow so quickly through the arteries of wider society, affecting not only the global entertainment industry but Westminster and Holyrood, even trickling down to impact the lives of we mere mortals.

Was there an office, staffroom, depot, dinner table or living room that wasn’t alive with discussion of sexual harassment and sexism, taking in the celebrities, politicians and public figures at the centre of allegations and the real experiences of women in our own circles? I doubt it.

One of the most extraordinary aspects of 2017 has been the way in which women, so used to keeping their experiences to themselves, being told by everyone – often including female friends and colleagues - that harassment and small-scale sexual abuse is simply part of life, that living with feelings of discomfort, shame and dread is normal, have come together to share their stories. Movements like the #MeToo campaign offered a safe and mostly supportive space for women to unburden themselves and demand change.

Just as important has been the fact that so many men have also either chosen or been forced to confront the attitudes and behaviour that has led to the countless allegations, suspensions and sackings. For me, listening to male colleagues, friends and family members of all ages and political persuasions discussing the issue has been enlightening, frustrating, hurtful and comforting all at the same time.

But will any real and lasting change come out of all this revelation and re-living, the hand-wringing, recriminations and backlash of the last few months? Will the historians and sociologists of tomorrow pinpoint 2017 as a game-changing year?

And, with some believing that the pendulum has now swung too far, that confusion is rife and a new brand of puritanism is stifling relationships and bonds between men and women, where do we go from here?

These are big questions indeed, but I think recent events provide a starting point for us to better understand what all this means for the public mores.

Firstly, let’s go back to that idea of the pendulum. In some ways, whether it has or has not swung too far is something of a moot point. The indisputable fact is that it is on the move, and as with previous shifts in social attitudes and morality, history tells us that injustices, whether real or perceived, will be done before it settles.

What I mean by that is that many more men who behaved in a certain way in the past will be judged by modern standards. We can argue till we are blue in the face about whether this is fair or not, but it will happen. Some of them will inevitably lose their jobs, and all kinds of hurt will be caused to them and their families. There will be cases where men are accused of things that they simply didn’t understand were wrong, and where woman may have interpreted events in a way that they did not envisage. Undoubtedly, they will feel a burning injustice.

Many of the rest of us, meanwhile, probably feel confused, even a bit afraid, of what all this means for everyday relationships in the workplace. The harassment revelations of 2017 have possibly led to both genders becoming overly sensitive and easily offended, less able to distinguish between wanted and unwanted sexual attention, maybe more unsure of the spectrum that goes from a creepy hand on the knee to a serious sexual assault.

History tells us, however, that there are casualties on both sides when war is waged over social progress. The path is never smooth. Indeed, this seems to be the only way progress ever happens, with untidy, uncomfortable, often painful unintended consequences.

Changes to established ways of thinking are traumatic by their very nature. But we should surely take comfort from the fact that that even if it might feel like the pendulum has swung too far, history usually tells us that it has not. Think of the suffragettes, the US civil rights movement and the fight for gay equality. Earlier this year Nicola Sturgeon apologised to gay men criminalised by Scots law, a move that would have seemed impossible even 20 years ago.

With this in mind, I feel cautiously optimistic about the role that 2017 has played in the long, hard struggle towards equality for women, while accepting that there is still a long way to go.

The grim reality of just how much progress remains to be made was brought home to me recently while flicking through the Sunday papers. Within 15 minutes I’d read a shocking article about men in Scottish cities offering free accommodation to “pretty” young women in return for sex, and another about how the availability of hardcore internet porn is putting teenage girls under increasing pressure to engage in extreme sexual activity.

When you also take into consideration that women still hold comparatively few positions of real power in politics, the media, criminal justice, science and technology and just about every other sphere of public life, the situation can feel oppressive and hopeless.

I don’t doubt that 2017 was a year when some men, many of them over 50, felt outraged and hurt, even under siege, as the world leapt to judgement of views and behaviours they didn’t know were wrong and aren’t ready to let go of.

What’s important in 2018 and beyond is that more of them willingly join the journey towards gender equality that ultimately benefits both genders.