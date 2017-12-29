A WEATHER warning has been issued for much of Scotland with heavy snow said to be on the way.

The Met Office say flurries will bring several inches of snow to Glasgow, Edinburgh and much of the Central Belt, with high ground seeing the worst of the conditions.

With some severe weather on the way, travel could be tricky today. Read our tips for driving in #snow and #ice https://t.co/uAfqk2MetB pic.twitter.com/71x9iiJMf6 — Met Office (@metoffice) 29 December 2017

The mercury plummeted to minus 12.3C (9.8F) at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing, leaving widespread ice a potential hazard as the country gets moving.

