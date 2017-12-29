Blizzard conditions gripped western parts of Scotland, forcing one of the country's busiest airports to suspend flights.
Up to 5cm (2in) of snow fell overnight, leading to Glasgow Airport putting the measures in place for almost an hour on Friday morning.
At around 10am the travel hub tweeted it was back up and running, but winter operations staff would be on standby throughout the day.
However, any passengers are advised to check with their airline for updates before travelling.
A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "The airport is now open and operational again.
"Our winter operations team will remain on standby throughout the day to monitor weather conditions."
Forecasters predict those conditions will head eastwards before turning into sleet and rain.
It comes as yellow warnings for snow and ice have been put in place across large parts of the country.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: "Temperatures dropped quite a bit last night creating some fair amounts of snow coming through.
"As we continue that should start to pull away eastwards, we should see some milder air, turning to a watery mix of precipitation.
"By evening time it should be mostly dry."
Overnight the Met Office measured 5cm of snow in Altnaharra in the Highlands, 4cm in Drumalbin, South Lanarkshire, while Bishopton, Renfrewshire, had 2cm by 8am.
Forecasters have predicted spells of snow to fall across the southern half of Scotland up until 3pm on Friday.
Some roads and railways are expected to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Meanwhile the north, north east and Shetland Islands have had a yellow warning of ice in place since 3pm on Thursday, which is set to last until midday on Friday.
