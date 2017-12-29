Theresa May appears on a collision course with the Commons over proposals to reduce MP numbers from 650 to 600 after ministers signalled their desire to push ahead.

Cabinet Office minister Chris Skidmore defended proposed reforms to Westminster constituency boundaries as a means of addressing "out-of-date" electorate data, and accused Labour of adopting "old tricks" to try to block them.

Following the 2015 general election, plans aimed at equalising the size of electorates within a narrow range had been due to come into effect before the next scheduled poll in 2020.

But the next scheduled general election is now 2022 following the snap poll in June.

The proposals under the so-called 2018 review face considerable opposition, including from Tory backbenchers, which some believe will prevent them from being implemented.

Labour has condemned the plans, which experts say will see the Conservatives gain seats, and has sought a fresh boundary review while also seeking to maintain the size of the Commons at 650 MPs.

Mr Skidmore, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said: "Without a Boundary Review, the constituencies that would be contested at the next general election would be based on electorate data from 2000.

"This would be the most out-of-date in modern political history, disregarding changes in demographics, house building and migration.

"If Britain's political geography changes, then the constituencies of the House of Commons need to change too.

"If we do not take action by implementing legislation that has already been passed by MPs from all parties in the previous parliament, future generations will find it hard to understand how we, as the custodians of our democracy, found it acceptable to allow the status quo to continue."

Mr Skidmore added: "Jeremy Corbyn's political opportunism in opposing the most recent Boundary Review is gerrymandering by any other name, and threatens to taint any election result without such democratic reforms."

But Tory backbench opposition to the reduction in the overall number of MPs has already been made clear in the Commons, with Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire) warning in June that the Government will find this "very difficult" to pass.

He suggested a rethink which would involve equalising the constituencies without reducing the number of MPs, an idea which has since attracted support from Tory colleagues.

The DUP has also attacked the plans which are expected to see the party lose out.

However, unless ministers intervene to amend the legislation providing for the review, the four boundary commissions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland must continue their work on the scheme.

Their final proposals are to be presented to the Government in September and then should be laid before Parliament, which can approve or reject them.

If approved, the changes would be unlikely to come into effect in time for an early general election much before 2020.

Any early general election in 2018 would have to be fought on the old boundaries which have not been amended since the 2010 election.

Some critics have complained the 2018 review is required to use electorate data from December 2015, which precedes surges in voter registration in the run-up to the EU referendum in 2016 and the snap general election in 2017.