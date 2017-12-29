MORE frustration may be in store in the coming year for 'Brenda from Bristol', the pensioner who became a viral sensation on social media with her exasperated reaction to Theresa May's announcement of a snap general election in 2017.

Given the outcome of the June poll was a hung parliament, speculation about the possibility of another snap general election is bound to continue in 2018 against the background of turmoil over Brexit.

On being told by BBC News of the Prime Minister's move in April, just two years after the 2015 general election, Brenda said: "You're joking? Not another one. Oh, for God's sake, I can't stand this.

"There's too much politics going on at the moment. Why does she need to do it?"

With a set of English local elections already scheduled as usual for May 3 (although fortunately for Brenda, not in Bristol), the prospect of yet another general election is likely to be viewed with similar dismay by many voters.

Fatigue at the ballot box would not be surprising, given that more polls than usual have taken place in recent years during a period of exceptional political volatility.

With the Conservatives having to depend on a "confidence and supply" parliamentary arrangement with the DUP to stay in power, many observers believe another general election could take place in 2018, long before the due date of the next one in 2022.

Labour under Jeremy Corbyn were given a boost with a net gain of 32 seats at the snap general election in June but the party still faces a significant challenge to win an outright Commons majority.

Whereas Conservatives would need a small uniform swing across Britain of just 0.24% to win a majority, Labour would need a uniform swing of 3.57%.

Uniform swings of that or greater magnitude have been recorded at only five of the 19 general elections since 1950.

If an early general election does not materialise in the first part of 2018, attention will focus on the council and mayoral elections on May 3 as the first major test at the ballot box for the main parties in England since the June general election.

The May polls cover 151 councils including the 32 London boroughs, as well as mayoral contests at five or more authorities.

All-up elections are taking place in the capital and several major cities including Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Most of the council seats up this time were contested last in 2014, when the BBC's projections gave Labour the highest vote share at 31%, Conservatives 29%, Ukip 18%, and Liberal Democrats 13%.

Those local elections coincided with European Parliament elections where Ukip topped the poll.

But Ukip's fortunes have waned since the vote in favour of Brexit at the EU referendum in June 2016.

At the general election a year later, the party secured 1.8% of the vote, down from 12.6% at the 2015 general election.

The relative performances of Conservatives and Labour at the May local elections will be key to forecasts for any subsequent general election.

For example, any Tory gains or losses at Labour-controlled Hastings Borough Council will be of interest, given that Home Secretary Amber Rudd scraped home by just 346 votes in her Hastings and Rye constituency at the June general election.

Competing Labour and Conservative fortunes in the contest at Newcastle-under-Lyme could be significant for local Labour MP Paul Farrelly.

He had a wafer-thin majority of just 30 at the general election in a poll marred by failings in electoral administration that were found to have prevented hundreds of people from voting.

The London battleground will see Conservatives and Labour and in some cases Lib Dems vying for control of councils that cover some key constituencies.

Tories are expected to come under pressure, given their losses in the capital at the general election and their current lag in London opinion polls.

Some observers believe the party could be vulnerable even in flagship councils such as Wandsworth, which has been a Tory stronghold since 1978.

Conservative MPs in the capital could have reason to be nervous.

For example, if Tories lose their slim majority on Barnet council that would not augur well for their general election prospects in the three marginal Conservative seats covered by the council, Chipping Barnet, Finchley and Golders Green, and Hendon.

In south west London, any losses for Tories at the hands of Lib Dems at the Conservative-controlled councils of Richmond-upon-Thames and Kingston-upon-Thames could be regarded as significant.

Tory former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith won back his Richmond Park seat by a mere 45 votes at the general election after losing it in a by-election in 2016.

Lib Dem Leader Sir Vince Cable regained his Twickenham seat (also in the Richmond council area) at the June poll after losing it at the 2015 general election.

The same thing happened to senior Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey in the neighbouring Kingston and Surbiton seat covered by Kingston-upon-Thames council.

Elsewhere in London, polls at two normally-secure Tory councils will be among those of interest: Kensington and Chelsea, still reeling after the Grenfell Tower disaster, and Hillingdon, which covers the Uxbridge and Ruislip South seat of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

He had a modest majority of 5,034 at the general election.

Labour has a solid majority on Haringey council, where Mr Corbyn once served as a councillor.

But the local party has been riven by a dispute over a controversial regeneration plan, the Haringey Development Vehicle.

Activists from left-wing campaign group Momentum have ousted 15 sitting Labour councillors in selection battles ahead of the May polls.

:: Meanwhile, the political deadlock between the DUP and Sinn Fein which prompted a snap Northern Ireland Assembly election in March has remained unresolved despite lengthy negotiations.

Another snap Assembly poll is feasible in 2018 although currently regarded as unlikely.