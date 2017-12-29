Images have been coming in from across Glasgow as residents awoke to entire areas covered in thick blankets of snow on Friday morning.
Usually bustling landmarks and areas - including the Botanic Gardens, Partick and Charing Cross - fell silent early on in the day as ankle-deep snow prevented locals from leaving their homes.
As the nation battles through heavy snow, rain, thunderstorms and wind, Glasgow has seen the biggest snowfall in the UK.
More than 10cm was recorded in Bishopton, forcing the city’s airport, one of Scotland’s busiest, to temporarily suspend flights.
It has already been reported how the city and its surrounding areas are bracing themselves for a Hogmanay weekend of bad weather as the Met Office issues yellow warnings for snow, ice and strong winds.
The weather service explained: “Some very strong winds are possible across Scotland on New Year’s Eve.
“There is a small chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
“Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal areas could also be a hazard.
“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.
“Powers cuts and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.”
