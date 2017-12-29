Neil Cameron

Celtic 4 Rangers 0

Those who say form goes out the window in these games have clearly not being paying attention for the past 18 months.

The strongest side always tends to win these games, going back years, and right now Celtic are better in every single position on the pitch – and the bench.

Rangers will go for a draw and are going to be better organised than before; however, I can’t see past a convincing home win for the home side.

Even if the game is tight, Brendan Rodgers can make a change knowing the substitute can make a huge difference.

Stewart Fisher

Celtic 4 Rangers 1

The Ibrox side needed that victory against Motherwell in midweek because travelling to Celtic Park promises to be a forbidding task. The Parkhead side can almost taste their winter break to Dubai coming and I feel they will start this one in ferocious fashion.

Hearts pressed high against Celtic and managed to get a shock result but on the big pitch at Parkhead Graeme Murty may feel he is leaving himself wide open if he plays that way, and is likely instead to sit deep and hit on the counter.

Kilmarnock succeeded in creating a barrowload of chances against this formula in the recent 2-1 win at Rugby Park and it will take a hell of a performance from everyone in the Rangers ranks if they are to leave with anything.

Scott Mullen

Celtic 4 Rangers 0

Graeme Murty was the man who managed to get Rangers a draw in this fixture and at this very venue back in March to sign off on his first term in charge. Now back again, and with a couple of other scalps against the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs under his belt, extremely low expectations from Rangers fans have been risen almost to heady heights of, well, just low.

Celtic will lose to Rangers eventually – well you’d think – but I don’t see it tomorrow. Since losing to Hearts Celtic have been formidable and Rangers continue to fluctuate from competent to woeful. Even the former won’t cut it if their hosts hit top gear.

Alison McConnell

Celtic 3 Rangers 0

Can’t see any evidence that Rangers will make much of a game of it at Celtic Park this afternoon. Fully expect Brendan Rodgers’ side to sign off from 2017 in the manner in which they have dominated most of it.

Suspect that Moussa Dembele will lead the line with teenager Kristoffer Ajer handed a jersey at centre-half – whoever plays will not make much difference to the scoreline.

Alasdair Mackenzie

Celtic 1 Rangers 1

Celtic finally showed they are human after all with defeat to Hearts earlier this month, but Brendan Rodgers’ ruthless squad will be determined to top off the year with another big win over their rivals that looks likely after bouncing back from that Tynecastle defeat impressively.

However, Graeme Murty remains the only Rangers manager to have got anything from this fixture in the last two seasons and his organisational skills combined with an improved unity in the squad under his stewardship could give them a glimmer of hope after good results away to Hibernian and Aberdeen recently. They will need the performance of the year to pull off a repeat of the result in March, though.

Nick Rodger

Celtic 2 Rangers 0

Since pressing the Ctrl, Alt, Del button after that long unbeaten run and re-booting the system, Celtic have looked energised again and have re-asserted their authority on the Premiership with considerable purpose.

Rangers will do the kind of huffing and puffing of the wolf trying to blaw a house down but Celtic should have enough weapons in the armoury to swat aside their old foes and continue their march towards the title.

Chris Jack

Celtic 2 Rangers 1

With Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller definitely out and major doubts over Lee Wallace and Ryan Jack, Graeme Murty certainly doesn’t have his injury problems to seek ahead of his return to Parkhead.

Rangers have won away to Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibernian in recent weeks and proven that they are capable of producing big performances when it matters most. But this is an altogether different, and more difficult, test for a side that are consistently inconsistent.

Murty has shown he has what it takes to get a result on Old Firm day but the lack of real quality in his ranks mean Rangers are going to be up against it once again.

Matthew Lindsay

Celtic 3 Rangers 0

Rangers certainly have a chance of getting a result against Celtic at Parkhead this afternoon if they play to their very best and their hosts have a collective off day. They have, despite the losses to Dundee, Hamilton, St. Johnstone and Kilmarnock of late, performed very well on occasion this season.

Their wins over Hearts at Murrayfield and Aberdeen at Pittodrie were impressive. But will Graham Murty’s men be able to live without Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack if he fails to pass a late fitness test, Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace? It seems highly unlikely. If Brendan Rodgers’s charges turn up they will win and win comfortably.