An appeal has been launched to help identify a man who was admitted to hospital with no knowledge of his own identity or any personal documents.
The man, described as being in his early 40s, 5ft 6in and of medium build, with brown, receding hair and stubble on his face, was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Boxing Day.
A statement from NHS Forth Valley said: "He was wearing a black quilted jacket, a green checked shirt, blue t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and trainers.
"He has tattoos on his upper right arm of two Samurai swords, and a tattoo on his chest of a Samurai. He speaks with a local Scottish accent.
"Staff are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the photo to get in contact to help trace his next of kin."
