MICHAEL Morpurgo has said he will “give” his knighthood to the equine character Joey from his acclaimed story War Horse.

The 74-year-old has been awarded the title for his services to literature and charity. The former children’s laureate said the honour was “probably if I’m honest with myself, it is about one book”.

Morpungo, who lives in Devon, said: “I think in a way the only reason this wonderful honour has been given ... is because, if I’m honest with myself, it is about one book.

“And it’s about one story and one play, the great good fortune of my writing life in terms of, I suppose, circumstance and bringing the kind of success you can’t dream of in terms of rewards and awards – it’s the play of War Horse.

“There was never a knight that has owed so much to his horse as this one – and in fact, we will give the knighthood to Joey and call him Sir Joey.”

Morpurgo’s 1982 children’s book of the same name was adapted into the now world-famous play, which premiered at the National Theatre in 2007.

The play, which uses true-to-size horse puppets, is set during the First World War and documents the friendship between a young boy named Albert, and his horse Joey.

It has been a staple on London’s West End for eight years, and seen by more than seven million people, having being shown in 11 countries, the official website says.

In 2011 it became a film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Morpurgo, a former teacher, was born in Hertfordshire and after completing his schooling at The King’s School in Canterbury, attended Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

The military path was not for him and he went on to King’s College university, and marry wife, Clare, when he was 19.

In 2014, he joined 200 other celebrities in penning a letter to The Guardian opposing Scottish independence.

Two years earlier, interviewed by The Herald's Alison Rowat, he said the newspaper had been “very kind” to him, adding that it had written about him when his career “wasn’t anything very much and [it] gave you a bit of a lift when no-one else was paying any attention.”