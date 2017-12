MICHAEL Morpurgo has said he will “give” his knighthood to the equine character Joey from his acclaimed story War Horse.

The 74-year-old has been awarded the title for his services to literature and charity. The former children’s laureate said the honour was “probably if I’m honest with myself, it is about one book”.

Morpungo, who lives in Devon, said: “I think in a way the only reason this wonderful honour has been given ... is because, if I’m honest with myself, it is about one book.

